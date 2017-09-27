‘Quirky’ children’s shop opens in town

A children’s author and former children’s television presenter has opened a new ‘quirky’ shop in Burgess Hill.

The self-contained children’s shop, P.j. and The Hare – can be found attached to The Mercantile Adventurers in Cyprus Road.

It has been opened by Sue Monroe, a former Cbeebies presenter, who lives in Cuckfield.

The shop had a grand opening on Saturday (September 23), to coincide with the fireworks during the town’s annual bonfire night.

Sue said: “Saturday went really well, we were very busy and the weather was good too. I have tried to link my love of childrens books into my shop.

“We sell quirky children’s clothes, great books, gifts for children and vintage nursery furniture.

“I’ll also be doing regular storytime for under fives, accompanied by parents, carers and teddies, once things have settled a little.”

The children’s shop is open from 10am to 5.30pm, Monday to Saturday.