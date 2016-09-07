Rail strike on Southern services

Strike action today by Southern conductors will see reduced train services across Sussex, with last trains from London running as early as 4.30pm.

A revised strike timetable will operate today and tomorrow on south coast lines from Chichester to Eastbourne and trains to London will terminate at Three Bridges.

All stopping stations from Eastbourne to Hastings are closed for the two days, as are stations between Horsham to Dorking.

Station staff had also planned to strike today over cuts to ticket office opening hours, but the action was suspended.

The 2016 debate over conductor roles has seen Sussex commuters frustrated by long delays, short notice cancellations and overcrowding.

Protests to strip Southern of its franchise were followed by news of a government bailout of £20million to improve the service.

One day later, parent company the Go-Ahead Group announced profits of around £100million.

To find out how your service is affected, visit the Southern website: www.southernrailway.com/your-journey/strike

