Rain and wind forecast across Sussex this week

Sussex residents can expect the sunny spells to turn into showers this week, with rain forecast across the county.

Today will see most parts will dry and sunny spells, although a few showers will develop by the afternoon. Coastal areas will remain dry with the best of the sunshine, with maximum temperatures at 20 degrees.

Tonight will be a dry start with some clear spells at first, however it will soon cloud over with a southerly breeze developing. Minimum temperatures will be at 8 degrees.

Monday looks to show rain spreading further east but turning mainly dry later in the day. Southerly winds will be strongest near coasts. Maximum temperature is forecast at 17 degrees.

Tuesday looks to be humid with a band of rain crossing eastwards. Wednesday will probably be turning wet across most parts. Thursday shows to be drier with sunshine and heavy showers by the afternoon.