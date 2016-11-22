Rare dodo skeleton sold for £346,300

A rare skeleton of one of the most iconic of all extinct species - the dodo - has been sold to a private collector for more than £340,000.

The 95 per cent complete skeleton went under the hammer today at Summers Place Auctions in Billingshurst.

The dodo skeleton - carefully put together by a dodo enthusiast over 40 years - is the first to come up for sale since the early 20th century.

There are only about 12 similarly complete skeletons in existence and they are all in museums around the world.

The skeleton was sold over the phone to a private collector for £346,300.