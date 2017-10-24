RBL branch cancels parade in village amid safety fears

Lindfield Royal British Legion (RBL) has cancelled its remembrance parade this year amid fears over safety.

Several ‘adverse’ incidents at its parade last year has led to the decision, along with a high threat of terrorism, the branch has said.

Safety remains our first priority especially with so many children and members of the public taking part. Andrew Harding, president of Lindfield RBL

Andrew Harding, president of Lindfield RBL, said: “Safety remains our first priority especially with so many children and members of the public taking part. Lindfield RBL can no longer act isolated and unsupported.

“Last year we had several adverse incidents, these included verbal abuse of our volunteer marshals.

“One person even threatened to drive through the parade. This was only averted by the timely arrival of an experienced, retired police officer. We are particularly concerned about the use of vehicles as a terrorist weapon this year.

“The threat of terrorism is at its highest for 30 years. The police, already overstretched financially, has failed to respond to our requests and concerns and the parish council is unable to take over road closure.

“With Lindfield High Street, an increasingly busy road leading to the motorway, we have come to the decision that it is just not safe to hold the parade.”

The branch is still putting on its remembrance service at All Saints Church on November 12, which will take place at 2.50pm on the church side of the wall.

Mr Harding said the decision to cancel the parade had caused ‘considerable anxiety’.

“The decision to modify our remembrance Sunday service and to cancel the parade in the High Street has caused considerable anxiety,” he said.

“We thank those who have been involved in our deliberations for their support, time, consideration and good wishes.

“This situation is unlikely to change in the future without a police presence, professional security and substantial physical barriers-all of which we have been unable to secure.

“We are of course still having our act of remembrance, although smaller, wreath laying, a service in All Saints and tea afterwards in the Tiger Hall. It is the road closure of the High Street which has caused the difficulty.”

People are welcome to the service and due to limited space on the church path, the branch requests people to be seated by 2.45pm the latest.