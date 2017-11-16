Recognising work experience

The Burgess Hill Academy in association with Burgess Hill Business Parks were presented their Work Experience Student of the Year Award during their Post 16 Information Evening.

More than 120 Year 10 students were placed at companies within Sussex and the surrounding area, with some even travelling to London.

The winner gave a presentation to the parents and honoured guests attending the Post 16 Information Evening talking about their work experience placement and the value it gave to their school life.

Lauren Wickens, who won, spent her week at a Boots Chemist where she maximised the opportunity offered to her and gained valuable experience.

The Academy say they are grateful to local businesses who have offered the time to young people supporting their understanding of the working world.