Record numbers sign up for high-speed fibre broadband

More people in West Sussex are signing-up for high-speed fibre broadband than ever before.

West Sussex Better Connected – a multi-million pound partnership between West Sussex County Council and BT – has made fibre-optic broadband technology available to more than 65,000 homes and businesses across the county.

And figures announced today show the number of households and businesses using the faster connections in the West Sussex Better Connected area have more than doubled in the past year with 34 per cent now signed up to fibre broadband compared to 16 per cent just 12 months ago.

Stacey King, BT’s regional partnership director for the South East, said: “The West Sussex Better Connected team are doing a great job of raising awareness of the benefits of fibre broadband. The technology really does have the ability to transform the way people and businesses use the internet.”

Fibre broadband helps make everything happen online much faster than a standard broadband connection. The fibre to the cabinet technology offers download speeds of up to 80Mbps with some premises able to access speeds of up to 330Mbps.

All of the engineering work for the West Sussex Better Connected partnership is being carried out by Openreach, BT’s local network business.

The West Sussex Better Connected partnership is being funded by West Sussex Council investing £6.26m in the project, BT £7.6m and the government’s Broadband Delivery UK programme £6.76m.