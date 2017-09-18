Recruitment drive for retained firefightes at Burgess Hill

Burgess Hill Fire Station is encouraging people to join them at an open day to understand what life is like as a retained firefighter.

The Have A Go Day on Saturday, September 23, will give people an opportunity to understand what the career offers.

There will be physical activities to take part in throughout a session.

Anyone interested would be required to pass a written and physical assessment.

Information on the retained section is delivered at least once a year as part of a recruitment drive up and down the country.

Andy Cook, manager of the retained crew at the fire station, says it is important for them to actively search for more people to join the team.

He says: “Every year we hold a recruitment drive for retainers.

“We look for those who may be interested in the retained section.

“We want people to come and give something back to the community.”

The day will be split into four one hour sessions at Burgess Hill.

Those aged 18 and over can attend the day and apply for a position.

Mr Cook added: “Different people from across the community are a part of the retainers.

“Our priority is that we fill a truck to go and help the people of Burgess Hill and the surrounding area.”

Retained firefighters are men and women who combine their day jobs by being on call.

When contacted they are to be ready to respond to emergencies.

Mark Ross, watch manager at Burgess Hill, says it is an ongoing challenge to engage more people with the retained section.

He says: “Our retained firefighters are men and women who come from all walks of life and who fit being a retained firefighter around their existing job and commitments.

“Attracting new retained firefighters into the service is an ongoing challenge both here in Sussex and nationally.

“Running the Have A Go Day is just one of the ways we are trying to raise the profile of the role.

The day will be from 11am to 3pm at the station.