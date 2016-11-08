Remembrance services in Mid Sussex

Remembrance day parades and services will be taking place across Mid Sussex this Friday (November 11) and Sunday (November 13) to pay respect to those who lost their lives in conflict.

Burgess Hill:

The Burgess Hill branch of The Royal British Legion will be holding the Remembrance Day Parade and Service in St John’s Church, in Lower Church Road, Burgess Hill, on Sunday.

The traditional march to the War Memorial will commence at 10.25am from Cyprus Road Car Park and the laying of wreaths will take place.

Those attending should meet at 10.15am.

After this, a ceremony will be held at St John’s Church.

Haywards Heath:

Haywards Heath Town Council will be holding a Remembrance Sunday service for the town.

The service, conducted by Reverend Ray Smith, will begin at 10.45am at the War Memorial on Muster Green on Sunday.

A two minute silence will take place at 11.00am.

The service will be attended by local dignitaries and councillors, members of the armed forces, the Royal British Legion, youth organisations, local groups and members of the public.

Music will be played by Haywards Heath Concert Brass and all are welcome to attend.

For more information on the service, please contact the town council on 01444 455694.

Henfield:

On Friday (November 11), Henfield Parish Council will be gathering for the Remembrance Day two minute silence.

Those who want to attend have been advised to gather at the War Memorial at the Henfield Club before 11am.

The service will begin at 11am and will include the “Last Post”, two-minutes’ silence and the “Reveille”.

On Sunday, a remembrance service will take place in Henfield starting with the Muster at the War Memorial.

It includes a march to St Peter’s Church for the service, and after the service a return march to the War Memorial for prayers and the Last Post.

Sullington and Storrington:

The First Sullington and Storrington Scout Group will be parading through the village to the Parish Church of St Mary’s before attending the Service of Remembrance on Sunday.

They will be joined by members of the Royal British Legion, the local Air Training Corps Squadron and members of the Guide Association.

All beavers, scouts, cubs and explorers have been asked to meet at 2.15pm on the pavement at the bus turning circle in Old Mill Drive, Storrington in full smart uniform.

The parade will then leave at 2.30pm heading down Old Mill Drive along the High Street into West Street and then up Church Street to St Mary’s Church.

The wreath laying memorial service will take place at 2.55pm at St Mary’s Church followed by a service in the church at 3pm followed by refreshments at the Storrington Social Club, behind South Downs Bikes in West Street.