Remembrance Sunday service in Haywards Heath

Haywards Heath Town Council will once again be organising the Remembrance Sunday service for the town.

The service will be held at the war memorial in Muster Green.

It will begin at 10.45am to observe the two minutes’ silence at 11am.

Conducted by reverend Ray Smith, the service will be attended by local dignitaries and councillors, members of the armed forces, the Royal British Legion, youth organisations, groups and members of the public.

Music will be played by Haywards Heath Concert Brass.

All are welcome to attend. For more information call 01444 455694.

Remembrance Sunday, which falls on November 12, is a day for the nation to remember and honour those who have sacrificed themselves to secure and protect our freedom.