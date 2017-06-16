Residents celebrate brand new homes

Residents in Burgess Hill celebrated on Wednesday after being handed keys to their brand new homes.

The four new homes have been built in Franklands Village – the first since the 1930s.

Residents outside their new homes. Picture: Franklands Village Housing Association

They were built by local builder Helme Hallett of Cuckfield and designed by GWP Architects of Burgess Hill.

Tenants were handed keys by the chief executive of Franklands Village Housing Association, Patricia Shadforth, at the official opening on Wednesday (June 14).

“These properties are the first to be built since the 1930s and shows Franklands Village Housing Association’s commitment to providing homes for local people in housing need within the area,” said Patricia.

The chairman, Carrie Parnell, presented the tenants with bouquets from the association.

Residents at the opening. Picture: Franklands Village Housing Association

Lucy Ingram of Waitrose in Haywards Heath also attended and tenants were given hampers to welcome them to their new homes on behalf of the supermarket.

The village has its own shop, scout troop, playing field and a number of other special interest clubs.

