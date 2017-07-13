Residents invited to Summer Garden Party

Residents in Haywards Heath are invited to a Summer Garden Party on Thursday, August 3.

Visitors will be treated to a glass of Pimm’s at the party, which is being held at Churchill Retirement Living’s Petlands Lodge development in Church Road.

There will be live music and traditional vintage ice cream will be served from a vintage ice cream bicycle.

There will also be the opportunity to take an exclusive tour around the Petlands Lodge show complex.

Anne Scherrer, regional marketing manager at Churchill Retirement Living, said: “Our summer garden party is the perfect opportunity for retirees thinking of making a move to a more manageable home to experience the excellent lifestyle on offer at Petlands Lodge.

“Visitors will be treated to a host of treats and great entertainment, as well as the opportunity to chat to our owners and meet our friendly sales team.

“We’d love to see as many people as possible from the area coming along to join the party and see first-hand the wonderful community atmosphere!”

To find out more, please call 01444 688256 or visit www.churchillretirement.co.uk.

The summer party will run from 2pm until 4pm.

