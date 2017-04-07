Residents question Highways on HGV traffic

Residents of West Hoathly were invited to a Q&A session this week to help provide a solution to the heavy goods vehicle (HGV) traffic from Phillpotts quarry.

The meeting at West Hoathly Village Hall, in North Lane, was attended by West Hoathly Parish Council, quarry agents, a member of West Hoathly Community and West Sussex County Council.

Residents were given the opportunity to express their concerns to West Sussex Highways in a short Q&A session held last Monday.

After the meeting, West Hoathly resident Dr John Ralph said: “Several resident asked questions. One resident said the HGV’s shook her fifteenth century listed house

“We received assurance by the parish council chairman Mrs Anne Halligey and our county councillor Mrs Christine Field that the enforcement of the limit on articulated HGVs to the quarry would be pursued diligently by the parish council.

“The chairman made it clear that West Sussex County Council is well aware of the quarry infringement of their planning consent restrictions. She also said that it would be emphasised at the next coordination committee meeting which is held twice a year and the next one is later in April.”

