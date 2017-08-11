Respond to electoral canvass and be in with a chance to win £50 M&S voucher

Mid Sussex District Council has received more than 25,000 responses to its annual Electoral Canvass – a record number.

Each year, everyone in the UK must confirm their electoral registration details are up to date by responding to the annual electoral canvass, which they can do online or by phone.

So far, 40,000 residents have now responded digitally and by post. That’s 63 per cent of Mid Sussex homes and the council is urging the remaining 37 per cent to respond.

To encourage people to respond digitally, the council is offering residents the chance to win one of three £50 Marks and Spencer vouchers in a free prize draw, if they reply by telephone, text message or online.

Tom Clark, electoral registration officer for Mid Sussex, said: “It’s so quick, easy and convenient to confirm your electoral registration details by telephone, text message or online.

“It’s also much better for the environment and there’s no chance of your form being lost in the post.

“If you haven’t yet responded, please do so as soon as possible so we can avoid the need for costly follow-up postage and doorstep visits.”

For more information email elections@midsussex.gov.uk or call 01444 477003.

