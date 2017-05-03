Rio Ferdinand thrills youngsters at Sussex football festival

Retired England defender Rio Ferdinand appeared at a Sussex football festival to cheer his son on – but attracted plenty of attention himself.
Rio’s boy was playing in the annual SCI Football Festival at Bulverhythe Recreation Ground in Hastings over the Bank Holiday weekend.
The England legend was happy to post for photographs and sign shirts and football boots for the thrilled youngsters – and their parents.
Ferdinand’s son played as a goalkeeper during the tournament and his team finished runners-up.
The event stretched over four days with constant entertainment available, with a strong emphasis on providing fun and plenty of amusements for children to enjoy.
The football matches took place on Saturday and Sunday, with a presentation evening at the holiday park as a finale. Former Southampton and England striker Matt Le Tissier presented the awards.