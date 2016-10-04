Road closes after driver mistakes set of steps for turning

A driver who mistook a set of steps for a turning caused delays this morning after the car became stuck.

Police were called to Boltro Road in Haywards Heath at about 10.56am today to a single vehicle collision.

Firefighters also attended the scene as the car was stuck in a dangerous position.

The road was closed until about 12pm while the vehicle was recovered and the scene made safe.

No injuries were reported.

