Road closures across West Sussex in coming weeks

Below are the planned road closures across West Sussex in the coming weeks to allow maintenance to the area.
Bolney Road, Ansty and Staplefield. Carriageway resurfacing (approach to roundabout). Road Closure. June 22-24.
Hammerwood Road, Ashurst Wood. Replace gas main, connections and services. Road Closure. Until July 3.
A272/A23 Roundabout, Bolney. Carriageway Resurfacing. Road Closure. June 22-24.
Broxmead Lane, Bolney. Lay BT duct to facilitate spine cabling works. Road Closure. June 15-28.
Cowfold Road, Bolney. Carriageway Resurfacing (approach to roundabout). Road Closure. June 22-24.
Crossways, Bolney. Carriageway resurfacing (approach to roundabout). Road Closure. June 22-24.
Steyning Bypass, Bramber. Replace bridge joints. Road Closure. June 16 - July 3.
Clay Lane, Chichester. Rail stressing. Overnight Road Closure.June 12/13.
Horsemere Green Lane, Climping. Traffic management scheme construction. Road Closure. June 19 - July 25.
Hazelwick Avenue, Crawley. Carriageway Resurfacing. Overnight Road Closure. June 12-17.
Hazelwick Road, Crawley. Carriageway Resurfacing. Overnight Road Closure. June 12-19.
Horsham Road, Crawley. Renew drain pipe. Road Closure. June 18/19.
Springfield Road, Crawley. Vegetation clearance. Road Closure eastbound. June 19/20.
Birches Industrial Estate, East Grinstead. Carriageway Resurfacing (between Independent House and Imberhorne Lane). Overnight Road Closure. June 7-10.
Imberhorne Lane, East Grinstead. Carriageway Resurfacing (between the A22 and substation). Overnight Road Closure. June 7-10.
West Hoathly Road, East Grinstead. Access BT boxes for cabling works. Road Closure. June 21/22.
Bognor Regis northern relief road, Felpham. Bridge maintenance. Road Closure. June 9-12.
Steep Lane, Findon. Lay water communication pipe and install meter to serve new house. Road Closure. June 12/13.
Graffham Common Road, Graffham. Install new gully frame, cover and pipework. Road Closure. June 14/15.
Hill Ash Lane, Harting. Install new water main and service connections. Road Closure. June 19 - July 7.
West Harting Street, Harting. Install new water main and service connections. Road Closure. June 19 - July 7.
Park Lane, Lindfield Rural. Lay new drinking water main and connect to main already laid. Road Closure. June 12-14.
Toddington Lane, Littlehampton. Access/egress of road rail vehicle. Road Closure. June 20-23.
Oving Road, Oving. Carriageway Resurfacing. Road Closure. Until June 9.
Woodhorn Lane, Oving. Lift and replace level crossing to allow tamping machine to pass through. Overnight Road Closure. June 19/20.
Cardinals Drive, Pagham. Footway Reconstruction. Road Closure. June 12-22.
Fyning Lane, Rogate. Lay BT duct to facilitate spine cabling works. Road Closure. Until June 16.
Lambs Green, Rusper. Carriageway edge repairs. Road Closure. June 12.
Brighton Road, Shoreham-By-Sea. Carriageway Resurfacing. Road Closure. June 19-21.
Chanctonbury Drive, Shoreham-By-Sea. Carriageway repairs and replace inspection cover. Road Closure. June 12.
Kingston Lane, Shoreham-By-Sea. Carriageway Resurfacing. Road Closure. June 19-21.
Middle Road, Shoreham-By-Sea. Carriageway repairs and renew inspection cover. Road Closure. June 12.
Inlands Road, Southbourne. Track maintenance. Overnight Road Closure. June 10/11.
Station Road, Southwater. Installation of new foul water sewer. Road Closure. Until August 22.
Albion Street, Southwick. Carriageway Resurfacing. Road Closure. June 19-21.
Folly Lane, Sutton. Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. June 12.
Bob Lane, Twineham. Drainage repairs. Road Closure. June 12/13.
Bramlands Lane, Woodmancote. Build joint box and install duct. Road Closure. June 19-21.
Goring Street, Worthing. Installation of under road duct. Road Closure. June 17-26.
South Street, Worthing. Installation of under road duct. Road Closure. Until June 12.
Southdownview Road, Worthing. Upgrade gas mains, make connections and replace services. Road Closure southbound. Juntil June 30.
