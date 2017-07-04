Road closures planned for West Sussex

The following are the planned road closures in the coming weeks across West Sussex in order to carry out repairs and related work.

Chapel Street, Chichester. Works to roof of Dolphin and Anchor Public House. Overnight Road Closure. July 17/18.

Kingsmead Avenue, Chichester. Amend existing roundabout to road junction. Road Closure. July 10 - September 1.

Horsemere Green Lane, Climping. Traffic management scheme (traffic islands and reduced speed limit). Road Closure. Until July 25.

Fleming Way, Crawley. Lay water communication pipe and install meter to serve office block. Road Closure. Until July 21.

Green Lane, Donnington. Access underground BT structures for new customer connection. Road Closure. Until July 6.

Dodsley Lane, Easebourne. Tree works. Road Closure. Until July 18.

Middle Row, East Grinstead. Lay BT duct to facilitate spine cabling works. Road Closure. July 10 - 21.

Park Lane, Lindfield Rural. Lay new drinking water main and connect to main already laid. Road Closure. Until Agust 14.

Yapton Road, Middleton-On-Sea. Carriageway Resurfacing remedials. Overnight Road Closure. July 19 - 21.

Rackham Street, Parham. BT street cabinet and power installation. Road Closure. July 12 - 25.

Rickmans Lane, Plaistow. New foul water connection. Road Closure. Until July 7.

Clappers Lane, Poynings. Lay duct to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. Road Closure. July 17-21.

Wimland Road, Rusper. Level crossing maintenance. Road Closure. July 8-17.

Station Road, Southwater. Installation of new foul water sewer. Road Closure. Until August 22.

Bridgefoot Lane, Stedham with Iping. New gully, carriageway repair and ditch clearance. Road Closure. July 10-14.

Bolney Chapel Road, Twineham. Excavate joint bay and trench for service alteration. Road Closure. July 17-21.

Burpham Road, Warningcamp. Access underground BT structure to provide service. Overnight Road Closure. July 10-12.

East Street, West Chiltington. New foul water connection. Road Closure. July 17 - August 4.

Gay Street, West Chiltington. Access BT poles and boxes. Road Closure. July 17-21.

Rookwood Lane, West Wittering. New culvert and ditch clearance as part of Operation Watershed. Road Closure. July 13-17.

Sheepwash Lane, West Wittering. New culvert and ditch clearance as part of Operation Watershed. Road Closure. July 10-12.

Findon Road 185 to 211, Worthing. Install BT joint box and lay duct. Road Closure. Until July 7.