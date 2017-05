The A23 road has been re-opened following a crash earlier this morning in which a lorry toppled onto a car and shed its load of rubble on the carriageway.

The accident happened near Pyecombe shortly after 8am and emergency services were called to the scene.

The southbound carriageway was shut and traffic diverted onto nearby roads.

Police say that the lorry driver was unhurt and the car driver escaped with a hand injury.