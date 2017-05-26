Roadworks lifted for the bank holiday

Highways England is lifting more than 300 miles of roadworks to help people travelling this May bank holiday, with 80 miles lifted across the South-East.

Almost 98 per cent of motorways and major ‘A’ roads will be roadworks-free over the bank holiday.

Highways England is completing 184 and suspending 162 miles of roadworks by 6am on Friday 26 May until 12.01am on Tuesday 30 May.

And before they set off, to help ensure safe journeys, drivers are reminded to:

Check fuel: Make sure you have enough to get to your destination.

Check tyres: Prior to setting off on a long/significant journey, check your tyre pressure and the condition of your tyres, including the spare. Look out for cuts or wear and make sure the tyres have a minimum tread depth of 1.6mm, which is the legal limit.

Check engine oil: Use your dipstick to check oil before any long journey, and top up if needed. Take your car back to the garage if you’re topping up more than usual.

Check water: To ensure you have good visibility, always keep your screenwash topped up so you can clear debris or dirt off your windscreen.

Check your lights: If your indicators, hazard lights, headlights, fog lights, reverse lights or brake lights are not functioning properly, you are putting yourself at risk. In addition, light malfunctions can be a reason for your vehicle to fail its MOT.

By suspending or completing roadworks, more lanes will be open and many speed restrictions will be lifted.

Drivers planning to use the Dartford Crossing are reminded to pay Dart Charge in advance or by midnight the day after crossing.

More information can be found on our website or by calling our information line (0300 123 5000) they can keep up to date with conditions on the roads.

Highways England provides live traffic information via its website (www.trafficengland.com), local and national radio travel bulletins, electronic road signs and mobile apps.

Local Twitter services are also available at @HighwaysSEAST.