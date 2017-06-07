RSPCA issues advice after poisonous dog food found

The RSPCA has issued advice following a series of incidents of food laced with poison being found at dog walking sites in Burgess Hill.

A spokesman said: “It is extremely upsetting and concerning when something like this happens and our sympathies are with the owners of the dogs who have died or were harmed.

“The RSPCA has not received any first-hand complaints that these are linked to dog food poisoning but we would urge anyone with information about these incidents to call our 24-hour cruelty line on 0300 1234 999.

“If you suspect your dog has eaten something which may be harmful try and stay calm and contact your vet immediately.

“Preventing poisoning in dogs in the home you should keep an eye on your dog, keep houseplants where dogs cannot reach them, collect dropped leaves and petals, keep pesticides away from areas dogs can access and if treating pets with insecticides, separate them from other pets.”

For more information visit www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/pets/dogs/health/poisoning.

