RUNWAY DECISION: Council to work to ‘mitigate any negative impact’ brought by airport announcement

West Sussex County Council said it would now work to “mitigate any negative impact” brought about by the government’s decision to back expansion at Heathrow.

The council issued a statement on Tuesday (October 25) welcoming the announcement that Heathrow was the preferred option.

A spokesman said: “We know that today’s announcement will be welcomed by many of our communities who were concerned about the noise and environmental consequences of a second runway at Gatwick.

“However, our role as a county council now is to ensure that we work with the government, Gatwick Airport Limited and our local businesses to mitigate any negative impact of this decision on our county, especially in terms of our economy and any impact on jobs and skills.

“We will also continue to focus our efforts on making the case at a national level for significant investment into our West Sussex infrastructure, which remains very much needed regardless of this decision.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.