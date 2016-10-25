RUNWAY DECISION: public take to social media to air views

The Government’s decision to go for the Heathrow option rather than Gatwick has produced plenty of comment on Twitter.

There’s a great deal of support for the Heathrow option, but many people still think Gatwick will ultimately end up with a second runway.

“How quickly will we see any development at #Heathrow or #Gatwick - great news a decision made but surely both will happen.”

“It’s immediately apparent to most people that #Heathrow is far more accessible to most of the UK than #Gatwick. Common sense prevails!”

“#Heathrow announcement welcomed and I fully support airport expansion ideally at #Gatwick in the future too.”

“I remain optimistic #Gatwick will get the runway it needs to grow and thrive, #Heathrow is only the first step of UK airport expansion.”

Earlier, Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas tweeted: “Our message is very clear. There should be no airport expansion at either #Heathrow or #Gatwick. #NoNewRunways.”

A view held by others: “#Heathrow #Gatwick expansion will benefit only small % of population while all suffer thru #airpollution.”

However, one person suggested this may be an ideal opportunity for Gatwick “Perhaps this gives #Gatwick a chance to be inventive & inspirational. Big long runway are so 20th Century. Build a 1,000m tall airship tower!”