Safer walk to school for pupils in hi-vis bibs

CALA Homes, which is building the Wychwood Place development in Crawley Down has joined forces with Turners Hill CofE Primary School for Road Safety Week.

The firm has donated a ‘Be Safe Be Seen’ pack, which includes 30 high visibility vests and clip on reflective badges for all pupils to help them be seen on the journey to and from school.

Nicki Dennis, sales and marketing director for CALA Homes South Home Counties, said: “Many of our new home developments are located close to schools so it makes perfect sense for us to do what we can to help pupils stay safe and be seen as they walk to and from school during the winter months.

“We hope that the reflective badges and vests will reinforce the importance of children being visible to motorists and the need for drivers to watch their speed, particularly in residential areas and around schools.”

Headteacher Ben Turney, said: “Road safety is always a priority for us and we would like to thank CALA Homes for their kind donation.

“The vests will be really useful when taking classes on educational visits and the badges went down brilliantly with all the children. The donations will help our pupils to be much more visible over the winter months, which gives parents and teachers peace of mind.”