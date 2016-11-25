Safety fears lead to recall of boots

A high street retailer has recalled a line of fashion boots due to safety worries.

Next has identified a potential issue with the Leopard Cone Heel Chelsea Boots, which could cause the wearer to slip.

The problem, caused by the heel tip, affects the 941202 Metallic and 741517 green versions of the item.

Customers are advised to call the company on 0333 777 8185 to arrange a collection, or alternatively return the item to their local store for a full refund.

A statement from Next read: “We’re very sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience this may cause, but we hope you’ll understand that quality issues are a high priority for us.”