Saoirse wins top scholarship with ‘excellent’ grades

This year’s top Academic Scholarship to Hurstpierpoint College was awarded to Saoirse Osborne with an impressive set of A* results across English, Maths, science, French, geography and history.

Saoirse is a student at Great Ballard School near Chichester.

Saoirse and other students

Headmaster Richard Evans said he was ‘delighted’ for her and that she ‘thoroughly deserved the excellent grades’.

Staff who have known her since she started were also thrilled for her.

A spokesman said: “All our Form 8 leavers, aged 12 and 13, also successfully gained places to their senior schools with other awards also for sport and all rounders being achieved.

“The last weeks of term are always busy and this year was no exception. With Sports Days, a school camp, trips out, various Form 8 leavers’ events and school concerts, exam successes and international visitors, pupils have really been enjoying a truly broad education.

“It has also been lovely to see so many events attended by parents. Our visiting International students all had a wonderful time and went away having enjoyed being part of the Great Ballard community here in Eartham and visiting many local areas and attractions over recent weeks.

“During sports day, they also added an extra bit of competition by fielding an international relay team in a hotly contested relay race.

“Our annual prize giving was an occasion to celebrate all our pupils’ achievements and we were delighted to welcome back Richard Jennings, a previous headmaster at Great Ballard who, like several parents, commented on the upbeat buzz around the school.”

The school’s next open day is on Saturday, September 23, between 9.30am and 12.30pm.

If people want to visit the school during the summer holidays, they can request a private tour or meeting by emailing office@greatballard.co.uk or calling 01243 814236.

All activities are open to non Great Ballard children. For more information visit www.ultimateactivity.co.uk.

Visit www.greatballard.co.uk to find out more about the school.

