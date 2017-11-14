School comes up with special way to remember the fallen

Staff and students from Oathall Community College in Voyager House came up with a special way of marking the remembrance period and supporting the Royal British Legion (RBL), their chosen House Charity.

Inspired by the 2014 Blood Swept Lands art installation of ceramic poppies at the Tower of London, Voyager House decided to install a Field of Remembrance – a small patch of ground where students and staff could plant small wooden crosses dedicated to individuals who died as a result of armed conflict.

Picture: Oathall Community College

Staff and students were asked to dedicate a cross to family members or people of personal significance.

Mr Parry, head of Voyager House, said: “I am very grateful to everyone who has supported this idea with their kind words and donations; in just one week we have raised over £130 for the RBL which is outstanding.”

The crosses will be left in place after which they can be taken away by the individuals who dedicated them.

Any remaining crosses will be moved to the Haywards Heath war memorial.