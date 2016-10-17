School’s tribute to young man who died in Crawley crash

Tributes have been paid to a young Crawley man who died when the car he was a passenger in crashed into a tree

Shahid Moghal, 22, from Furnace Green was a former Thomas Bennett Community College student.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “A passenger in a silver Toyota Starlet car was killed after it left the road and crashed into a tree on the A2011 Crawley Avenue, Crawley.

“The collision happened shortly after 8pm on Friday (October 14) some 600 metres east of the road’s junction with the A23, as the car was travelling east.

“The passenger, a 22-year-old man from Furnace Green, Crawley, died at the scene. The car driver, a 21-year-old man from Three Bridges, Crawley, sustained serious leg injuries.”

A Thomas Bennett Community College statement said: “The staff, governors and students at Thomas Bennett Community College are saddened to hear of the tragic loss of ex-student Shahid Moghal. Our thoughts are with Shahid’s family, friends and all who knew him.”

The driver was taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, where he is in a serious but stable condition.

The road was closed and diversions set up until the scene was cleared at 1.40am.

Anyone who saw the crash or the vehicle being driven before is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting Operation Claypole