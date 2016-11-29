Schoolgirl scoops Young Geographer of the Year title

A Sussex schoolgirl has beaten thousands of pupils from hundreds of schools across the country to win the title of Young Geographer of the Year 2016.

Katie Banks, a student at Horsham’s Millais School, won the competition’s 14-16 year-old age category after answering the question ‘How is Britain changing?’ Katie produced an annotated poster detailing the changes she has observed.

The contest is a national competition run by the Royal Geographical Society to encourage pupils to engage with geographical issues.

Society spokesman Steve Brace said: “This year students explored geographical change from many different perspectives.

“We were incredibly impressed with the entries we received. Many focused on how Britain’s physical features are changing in response to a wide range of geographical processes, while others focused on social, cultural or political change.”

The awards were presented to Katie and other category winners at a ceremony at the Society on Friday.