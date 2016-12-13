Schoolgirl to perform in National Ballet

A Lindfield schoolgirl will be performing in the English National Ballet’s adaptation of the Nutcracker at the Coliseum in London this month.

Emma Mackay, 11, a student at Tring Park School of Perfoming Arts in Hertfordshire, will be part of the ensemble of party children and mice performing in the show.

Emma MacKay. Picture: Sarah MacKay SUS-161213-142003001

Emma – the current holder of Sussex Junior Dancer of the Year – auditioned in September and said she is very excited to be dancing at The Coliseum in Covent Garden throughout December.

She said: “Just being in the same room as the ballerinas is an incredible experience but to actually get to dance with them and be a part of English National Ballet is so inspiring.

“I’m loving everything about the experience, from rehearsals, to costume fitting, to being at such prestigious venues. It really is a dream come true for me.”

Emma attended St Wilfrids Primary School in Haywards Heath and trained locally at Drusilla Duffill Theatre School in Burgess Hill until September this year when she won a scholarship to train full time in dance at Tring Park School for Performing Arts in Hertfordshire.

Performances of the Nutcracker will be in the Coliseum in London from December 14 to 18 and from December 26 to 31.

