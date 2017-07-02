Schools secure second place in mini Olympic event

Mid Sussex schools came second out of nine areas of Sussex at the annual School Games held this week.

The mini Olympic and Paralympic style festival was held on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at K2, in Crawley.

More than 950 school children aged seven to 14 from schools across the whole of Sussex competed for sporting glory, joined by more than 200 young leaders from a number of Sussex based schools, who ensured the smooth running of the day.

Students from the Mid Sussex region battled it out in a wide range of sports, including high five netball, gymnastics, football, netball, athletics, hockey and much more.

They secured first place in football, athletics and stoolball, second place in golf, Key Steps gymnastics and netball, as well as third place in Sportshall Parallel.

They were joined by Great Britain Hockey player Kirsty Mackay who delivered some inspiring words during the opening ceremony.

She said: “I started out playing hockey at a very young age and due to my determination and motivation to succeed, I was the youngest goalkeeper to be selected for Team GB.

“There are some fantastic young people here today and I encourage you to go out and take every opportunity that comes to you.

“All you can do is your best, so just be the best that you can be today – drive your teammates and enjoy today’s games.”

The event, which has now been running since 2012, is an exciting, fully inclusive competition for school children in England.

The School Games are designed to motivate, enthuse and inspire young people across the country to take part in more competitive school sport.

The School Games is backed by National Lottery funding from Sport England and the Youth Sport Trust and sponsored by Active Sussex Corporate partners.

A spokesman for Freedom Leisure said: “We are extremely proud to be involved in this wonderful event and to have jointly hosted this year’s games at K2.”