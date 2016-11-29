Scores of public phone boxes under threat in Mid Sussex

A string of public phone boxes in Mid Sussex are among nearly 400 currently under threat throughout the county.

BT are proposing to remove 390 payphones - red kiosks and other types - and have written to local councils outlining their plans.

Mid Sussex District Council has been asked for its views on removing 47 phone boxes in various towns and villages.

The news follows the announcement last week of a campaign to save our red phone boxes launched by Sussex Heritage Trust.

Iconic red K6-type phone boxes - a distinctive feature of the British landscape for decades - have become increasingly under threat. Some have already been removed and others are now facing removal.

BT says that many of them are no longer needed, but Sussex Heritage Trust is urging towns and villages throughout Sussex to ‘adopt’ a kiosk to ensure its survival.

The 47 phone boxes under threat in Mid Sussed are at Cuckfield Road, Willow Way, High Street, College Lane and Weald Close, Hurstpierpoint.

They are also at The Street, Albourne; and at Oakhurst, Keymer Road and London Road, Hassocks. Others are sited at Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down; Paddockhurst Road, Turners Hill; Station Road, Sharpthorne; Broadfield, West Hoathly; and High Street, Covert Mead in Handcross and at Chapelfields and Broad Street Post Office in Cuckfield. Still more under threat are in Franklands Village, Wivelsfield Road and Butlers Green Road, Haywards Heath.

In Burgess Hill, telephone boxes under threat are at Blackhouse Lane, Leylands Road, Valebridge Road, George Road, Potters Lane, Maple Drive and West Street.Others facing the axe are in Deaks Lane, Ansty; The Street, Warninglid; Colwood Lane, Bolney; and Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill. Two more are under threat in Balcombe - at the Sub Post Office in The Broadway and in London Road. Two more are in Ardingly - at Hammingden Lane and at Selsfield Road.

Others are at a layby in London Road, Pyecombe and opposite Pyecombe Saddlery, with another one in The Street, Poynings.

Mid Sussex District Council says community groups can apply to adopt a telephone kiosk for an alternative use.

Many have been converted into defibrillator stations, information points and mini libraries.

A spokesman for BT said: “BT is carrying out an ongoing review of payphones which we believe are no longer needed.

“We have written to the local authorities proposing the removal of around 390 payphones in Sussex, not just the red kiosks, all types. None of these payphones will be removed without the consent of the local authority.”

Anyone who wants to comment on the proposals should email comms@midsussex.gov.uk by January 6.