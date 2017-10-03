Secrets of Radio 1 revealed ... by the man who knows

Music fans will have a chance to meet former BBC Radio 1 controller Johnny Beerling in Horsham on Thursday.

Johnny - who was there at the birth of Radio 1 back in 1967 - will be at Waterstones in West Street at signing copies of his new book ‘Inside Radio 1’.

Apart from being at the launch of Radio 1 alongside DJ Tony Blackborn, Johnny has claim to fame for a number of other radio ‘firsts.’

These include the conception and launch of the Radio 1 Roadshow and the mega music fundraiser Live Aid in 1985.

Throughout Johnny’s tenure at the station, he helped grow audiences to a massive 19 million.

Now Johnny, who lives in Rudgwick, has chronicled many of his experiences in his book, along with tales of goings-on both behind the scenes and at the forefront of the radio station.

He will be at Waterstones in West Street, Horsham, at 6pm on October 5.

Meanwhile, copies of the book can also be bought direct from Johnny’s website. He says: “I will sign everyone I send out.” Go to www.johnnybeerling.co.uk/mybook