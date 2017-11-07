Sensory room is a huge help

Children with sensory processing needs will now be able to engage with imperative therapy sessions at Woodlands Meed Primary School at Burgess Hill.

The special needs institution has been unable to provide sensory therapy to many young people who would benefit from them.

Sensory Therapy Room at Woodlands Meed Special Needs School in Burgess Hill . . Pic Steve Robards SR1727070 SUS-170611-182339001

But thanks to a grant of more than £17,5000 from the William de Warenne Lodge the two rooms have now been transformed offering a top-of-the-range sensory space.

Anna Hull, who supports with fundraising at the school, was ecstatic at the launch of the rooms on Monday November 6.

She said: “It is fantastic to see so many children benefiting from the room and some of those we have not been able to take care of can now be supported.

“It was a really happy occasion everyone was so grateful to the William de Warenne Lodge.”

Pic Steve Robards SR1727022 SUS-170611-182154001

The mayor of Burgess Hill Councillor Jacqui Landriani cut the ribbon officially opening the area.

Both rooms will offer a space to relax and calm down, as well as more practical activities including a sensory swing, climbing wall and atmospheric lighting.

Paul Gosling, from the Lodge, said: “Thanks to Chris Hunt for discovering this project. It has been humbling.”