Shock as two Horsham pubs close

Owners have called time on two Horsham pubs and have put them up for sale.

The Rising Sun, in Pondtail Road, and The Queens Head, in Queen Street, closed earlier this month.

The Rising Sun. Photo courtesy of Google.

The pubs are owned by brewer Hall & Woodhouse which runs more than 200 pubs across the South of England.

The company confirmed the Rising Sun closed on June 16 and the building has been put up for sale.

It is currently under offer on Rightmove and would set potential buyers back around £450,000.

The Queens Head has also been put up for sale.

According to real estate agent Savills the three storey building will also cost in the region of £450,000.

What do you think? Email the newsdesk at ct.news@jpress.co.uk

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.