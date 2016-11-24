Shocking CCTV images show person on Burgess Hill railway tracks

Images showing a person walking on the railway tracks at Burgess Hill have been released by Network Rail as part of its Christmas campaign warning of railway dangers.

The ‘keep a clear head’ campaign urges people not to take risks around stations and take ‘extra care’ after having a drink (continued below).

Data collected by Network Rail over the last 10 years also shows that on average there are more incidents reported involving intoxication in December than any other month.

As a result Network Rail, British Transport Police and RSSB are joining forces to urge party goers to take extra care when travelling on or around the railway.

A Sussex mother has told her heartbreaking story about how her son died after going past the barriers at a level crossing on a Friday night, in order to warn others not to take the same chance.

Read her story and watch the video here

Allan Spence, Network Rail’s head of public and passenger safety, said: “We want everyone to have fun over the festive season, but it is also important to remind passengers and those living near the railway that it can be a dangerous place.

“After a few drinks people can take more risks.

“Taking a short cut across the tracks, taking risks at level crossings and running across platforms and onto trains can result in serious life-changing injuries or death. We are urging passengers to keep a clear head and enjoy the festive season safely.”

Officers from British Transport Police are stepping up patrols at stations across the country.

Detective Chief Superintendent Jason Bunyard, from British Transport Police, said: “Unfortunately, during the festive season, we see a rise in public order offences and antisocial behaviour.

“We put much of this down to the people involved drinking more than they normally would and behaving in a way they wouldn’t dream of if they were sober.

“Our priority is to make sure everyone gets to their destination safely.

“You can expect to see our officers out on the network helping people to enjoy the festivities safely and encouraging them to think about how alcohol can affect the way they behave and the effect this has on other passengers.”

