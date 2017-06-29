Shop for perfect wedding dress and support hospice

Are you a blushing bride-to-be? Or do you know someone getting married?

If so, head to St Catherine’s Hospice’s bridal shop to browse beautiful dresses at bargain prices.

A bride-to-be trying on a dress at the shop. Picture: St Catherine's Hospice

The hospice, which cares for terminally ill people across Horsham, and Sussex and Surrey, is inviting brides-to-be to visit its flagship bridal shop in The Bishopric, Horsham, to view a range of dresses, in different styles, sizes and colours, including some brand new with tags.

A range of mother-of-the-bride outfits, bridesmaids dresses for all ages, and accessories including veils, shoes, hats and tiaras are also available.

Elegantly decorated, with full-length mirrors, special changing facilities, chandeliers, and a sofa for friends and family, the shop’s bridal section is designed to allow you to look for your dream dress in relaxed surroundings.

Teresa Harris, who manages the bridal shop, said: “There’s some beautiful dresses on offer, ranging from vintage 1950s dresses through to more modern styles.

A selection of bridal gowns and bridesmaid outfits. Picture: St Catherine's Hospice

“We have four to five pre-loved dresses donated each month so our stock is always changing, but at the moment, we have dresses in white, cream, and with red detailing.

“Our dresses start from around £75 and go up to about £300, and the stories behind our dresses are lovely too.

“Recently, a man whose wife was cared for by our hospice donated her dress for someone else to enjoy, and many people who generously donate dresses or outfits are pleased to know that something so special to them will help someone else have a special day too.

“My team and I look forward to welcoming brides-to-be and their family and friends to our shop and sharing in the excitement of that all important dress shopping!”

The shop is open between 9.30am and 5pm Monday to Saturday.

To find out more, or for more information about donating an outfit, please call the shop on 01403 211829.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.