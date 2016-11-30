Shoreham Airshow tragedy report delayed

The final report into the Shoreham air crash will not be published before Christmas as hoped, a spokesperson from the Air Accidents Investigation Branch has confirmed.

On the first anniversary of the crash in August, it was announced that the final report would be delivered before Christmas, confirmed the spokesperson.

But due to one party being consulted having now asked for an extension, the report will not be published until after Christmas, they added.

Eleven men lost their lives when a vintage Hawker Hunter jet crashed during a display at the airshow on Saturday, August 22, 2015. They were: Maurice Abrahams, 76, of Brighton; Dylan Archer, 42, of Brighton; Anthony Brightwell, 53, of Hove; Matthew Grimstone, 23, of Brighton; Matthew Jones, 24, of Littlehampton; James Graham Mallinson, 72, of Newick; Daniele Polito, 23, of Goring; Mark Reeves, 53, of Seaford; Jacob Schilt, 23, of Brighton; Richard Smith, 26, of Hove and Mark Trussler, 54, of Worthing.

In September, hundreds of people gathered on the Old Toll Bridge in Shoreham to remember victims on the first anniversary of the tragedy. Family members, friends and members of the community gathered to pay their respects. White doves were released at the event, and a minute’s silence was observed at 1.22pm – exactly one year after the disaster.

