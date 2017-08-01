Signalling issue causes problems in and out of London Victoria

A signalling problem between London Victoria and East Croydon has caused problems for Sussex commuters this afternoon (Tuesday August 1).

Southern says that there is currently a signalling issue between London Victoria and East Croydon.

Network Rail, who own and maintain the signalling and track, are in the process of repairing this fault and have advised that services will resume calling at Battersea Park Station from approximately 5pm.

Services running between London Victoria and Portsmouth may start at East Croydon.