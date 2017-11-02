Silver Sunday celebrations across district

Silver Sunday celebrations took place across the district throughout October.
More than twenty people were served a delicious lunch, organised by Bethan Hobbs from the Grace Church at the Woodside in Bolnore village.
Later on, Age UK West Sussex opened their doors to more than sixty people, for a tea party and entertainment.
Councillor Alastair McPherson said: “It was a fantastic day and we are planning another one in 2018.”
Silver Sunday is in the national calendar and is a time for everyone to pause and think about older people and their contribution to society.
Groups were able to apply to Mid Sussex District Council for a small grant of £250 towards activities that provide an opportunity for older people to get together, try something new and have an uplifting day.
Activities included tea parties, lunches and film nights.
