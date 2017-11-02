Silver Sunday celebrations across district

Silver Sunday celebrations took place across the district throughout October.

More than twenty people were served a delicious lunch, organised by Bethan Hobbs from the Grace Church at the Woodside in Bolnore village.

Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council

Later on, Age UK West Sussex opened their doors to more than sixty people, for a tea party and entertainment.

Councillor Alastair McPherson said: “It was a fantastic day and we are planning another one in 2018.”

Silver Sunday is in the national calendar and is a time for everyone to pause and think about older people and their contribution to society.

Groups were able to apply to Mid Sussex District Council for a small grant of £250 towards activities that provide an opportunity for older people to get together, try something new and have an uplifting day.

Activities included tea parties, lunches and film nights.