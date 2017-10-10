Silver Sunday event attracts crowd

More than 100 people attended an event in Burgess Hill to celebrate older people.

The Silver Sunday event, on October 1, was held at the Market Place Shopping Centre in the town.

People enjoyed flamenco dancing music from St Paul's Choir at the event

The event was sponsored by the shopping centre, Waitrose, Burgess Hill Town Council and Mid Sussex District Council.

