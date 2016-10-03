SLIDESHOW: bumper crowds for Ardingly Autumn Show

Thousands of people took part in or watched a range of countryside activities at this weekend’s Autumn Show & Game Fair in Ardingly.

There were more activities this year than in 2015, including terrier racing, clay pigeon shooting, archery, fly fishing and making scarecrows.

South of England Agricultural Society Autumn Show 2016. Photograph by Natural PR SUS-160310-113252001

Other attractions included a fun fair, pumpkin trail and Mid Downs Dog Agility course.

A wide range of shopping, crafts and plenty of locally produced food and drink were on offer as well as game cookery demonstrations run by the BASC.