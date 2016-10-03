SLIDESHOW: bumper crowds for Ardingly Autumn Show

Thousands of people took part in or watched a range of countryside activities at this weekend’s Autumn Show & Game Fair in Ardingly.
There were more activities this year than in 2015, including terrier racing, clay pigeon shooting, archery, fly fishing and making scarecrows.
Other attractions included a fun fair, pumpkin trail and Mid Downs Dog Agility course.
A wide range of shopping, crafts and plenty of locally produced food and drink were on offer as well as game cookery demonstrations run by the BASC.