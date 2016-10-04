SLIDESHOW: Hindu Navratri Festival in Ifield

Visitors to the Apple Tree Centre in Ifield have been treated to a display of colourful dance and music as the temple hosts the Hindu Navratri Festival celebrations.

The nine day festival of worship kicked off on Saturday October 1 and continues for nine days in the lead up to the Diwali Festival of Light at the end of the month.

Gurjar Hindu Union Apple Treet Centre holds annual Navratri festival celebrations - picture submitted

On Saturday alone the centre welcomed just over 800 people and there have been 400 people coming through the doors every day since.

All pictures submitted by the Gurjar Hindu Union.