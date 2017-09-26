Smiles all round as interactive session in the woods is a hit

Schoolchildren enjoyed a day of fun and adventure at the start of term.

Downlands Community School, of Hassocks, saw year 7 pupils engage with activities in the woods at their school grounds.

The objective of the day was to bring all of the youngsters together to work as a team and make new friends.

Nicki Burston, spokesperson at the school, says it is important for the new students to settle and feel comfortable with their surroundings.

She said: “When new students join us we take them down to the woods on our site to have fun and learn about the environment.

“This is all about the young people making friends and to communicate and work together as a team.

“The response has been fabulous and the kids have loved it.”

The day helps the children with settling in to a new secondary school.

Ms Burston added: “This is all about getting them settled into secondary school as it is a big step for them.

“They have gone from being the oldest in their old schools to now the youngest.

“It can be quite daunting so our aim is to bring all of the years together.”

Year 11 prefect pupils supported the newcomers with teacher Mr Stokes.

Fire building, making woodland creatures out of clay and toasting marshmallows brought much enjoyment.