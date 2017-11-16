Sold toys can make a difference

Parents in Burgess Hill are being urged to ‘detox their toy box’ in the run-up to Christmas and donate quality toys and games to a leading UK children’s charity.

Money raised from the sale of toys at the stores across the area will be used to help support vulnerable children, young people and families across Mid Sussex.

Services in the area include support for children who have been sexually exploited or are at risk and children who have returned from going missing.

As well as pre-loved quality toys, the charity is also keen to receive donations of unused toys and games, which often prove popular in the run up to Christmas when customers are looking for presents at reasonable prices.

Sian Jones, area business manager for Barnardo’s, who oversees the running of the Burgess Hill stores says donations are continually appreciated.

“We sell a lot of toys and games at this time of the year and are really grateful for the generous donations from local people.

“It’s amazing what people unearth when they start looking in the back of cupboard and at the bottom of the toy box - it’s a good excuse to have a clear out at home.

“We’d like to thank all of our customers and donors for their continued support, which really does make a difference to so many local children’s lives.”

Unused toiletries and clothing are welcome.