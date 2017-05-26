Sorry, your campervan is too tall for our car parks ...

Campervan drivers are facing consternation ... because they cannot find suitable places to park their vehicles.

One campervan owner - Jim Farr, from Ridgehurst Drive, Horsham - says the town is the only place he has come across in Europe without adequate parking facilities.

Jim, 78, spoke out this week after national magazine Camping & Caravanning highlighted the plight of another holidaying campervan driver who visited Horsham wanting to explore the town - but couldn’t get her van into the town’s Park and Ride carpark because of its two-metre height barrier.

“I’ve had the same problem myself,” said Jim, who has had his campervan for around six years, and is a member of Broadwood Morris Men. “Once I wanted to use the campervan to take some rubbish to the tip at Hop Oast, but I couldn’t get in becuse it has a two-metre height limit.

“My campervan is 2.3 metres high. I went next door to park in the Park and Ride carpark, but couldn’t get in there either.

“Horsham is the only place where I’ve come across this problem. My partner and I travel all over Wales and England and I’ve never had problems parking anywhere except Horsham.

Jim, who has travelled all over Europe, especially France and Holland, added: “There are never any problems there.”

A spokeswoman for Horsham District Council said: “Provision is made for longer term car parking for camperwvans in the coach parking area of Swan Walk car park. This can be accessed from Albion Way via the service road where the coach parking area can be found on the right hand side.

“Additionally, on street pay and display bays in North Parade near the town centre are also available for a maximum of up to three hours.”