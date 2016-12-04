South East’s 1.9 million Self Assessment customers urged to register for Personal Tax Account

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is urging the South East’s 1.9 million Self Assessment (SA) customers to register for a Personal Tax Account (PTA).

The PTA is available to everyone and, once registered, each customer’s personal tax details are stored in one convenient and secure online place, HMRC said.

The body added everything needed to calculate and pay any tax owed is right at the customer’s fingertips, and it means getting in touch with HMRC is faster too, with access to services such as webchat and virtual assistant.

Following its launch last December, the PTA proved so popular and simple to use that 850,000 customers chose to submit their 2014/15 SA return through the service between January 1 and 31, HMRC said.

Ruth Owen, director general, customer services, HMRC said: “It’s not just the festive season that’s round the corner, so is the January 31 Self Assessment deadline, and it will be here faster than you think.

“So why not get ahead and register for the Personal Tax Account straight away? It only takes a couple of minutes and means submitting your tax return is efficient, effective and easy.”

Customers submitting their tax return online for the first time will need to register for an activation code, which will be posted to them, and can take a couple of days to arrive.

