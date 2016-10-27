South East Water tackling burst water main in park

A water pipe burst earlier today (October 27) in a park in Haywards Heath.

The pipe burst at around noon near the play area in Victoria Park, in South Road, Haywards Heath and South East Water were alerted to the problem.

“Our technician found a burst on a six inch diameter water main and we are now working on site as quickly as possible to repair the pipe which we hope to complete later this afternoon,” said South East Water’s distribution manager Michael Phillips.

He added: “Unfortunately emergencies like this do happen from time to time.

“We have 540 million litres of water a day being transported around 9,000 miles of underground pipeline.

“There are also six million joints which have to withstand high pressure 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Inevitably sometimes these pipes and connections fail unexpectedly, but we work around the clock to repair them as quickly as possible.”

Mid Sussex District Council confirmed the park still remains open and there is no severe flooding from the burst.

South East Water urge anyone who spots a leak to report it to them on 0333 000 3330 or tweet @sewateruk.

