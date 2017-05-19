South East Water ‘working hard’ to repair ‘serious burst’ water main

South East Water is working hard to repair a serious burst on a large water main in South Chailey which has caused supply problems for residents in Mid Sussex.

Residents in Barcombe, Ditchling, Plumpton, Keymer, Hassocks and the Chailey areas have been affected, according to a South East Water spokesman.

Two schools have also closed today due to the burst.

Downlands Community School in Hassocks has closed for all of its lessons, apart from its GCSE exams which are still going ahead, said a spokesman from the school.

Andrew Ball, incident manager at South East Water, said: “The burst occurred on one of our 15 inch diameter water mains late last night.

“Our specialist technicians have now managed to change the flow of water around our network of underground pipes and supplies should be returning to customers in Ditchling, Plumpton, Keymer, Hassocks and Chailey.

“Customers in the Barcombe area may still be without water, although some supplies have returned, and our staff and contractors are on site carrying out repairs to the damaged main in order to restore supplies.

“Due to the complexity of the burst main, we expect the repair to take around four hours to complete.”

Bottled of water has been made available at Barcombe Village Hall and Hassocks Parish Hall and has been delivered to vulnerable customers who have already registered with South East Water and those who have contacted the company with additional needs.

Andrew added: “We would like to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience this emergency has caused, but hope our customers understand that we are taking all necessary steps to restore supplies as soon as possible.”

More information on the location of alternative water supplies is available here or by calling South East Water on 0333 000 1100.

