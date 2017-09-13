Sponsored walk raises cash for Hassocks charity supporting youngsters

Hundreds of pounds has been raised for a Hassocks based charity supporting disadvantaged young people across Sussex.

The sponsored walk, which took place on September 9, across the South Downs National Park, raised money for The Budding Foundation.

The cash goes to youngsters who may have had a lack of support and opportunity in various areas.

This can range from support with education through to equipment for somebody with a disability.

Clive Gravett, 64, founder of The Budding Foundation, says it is a privilege to make a difference in peoples’ lives.

He said: “It is great seeing people together to raise money for this cause. It is fantastic to get people involved with what we do.”

Around 12 people participated in the walk.

Three garden centres were involved: South Downs Nursaries in Hassocks, Mayberry Garden Centre in Portslade and Paradise Park.